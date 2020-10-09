Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) PT Lowered to C$68.00

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a buy rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$71.55.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$55.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$60.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.22. Tc Pipelines has a fifty-two week low of C$47.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.58.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.13 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Tc Pipelines will post 4.1722348 earnings per share for the current year.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

