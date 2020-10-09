TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.36.

TEL opened at $106.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.97, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $106.26.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $2,612,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,693,906.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $1,017,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,270 shares of company stock worth $11,147,920. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,926,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $940,055,000 after buying an additional 3,666,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,074,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,411,000 after purchasing an additional 216,573 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,525,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,254 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,121,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $417,692,000 after purchasing an additional 102,467 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $277,785,000 after purchasing an additional 57,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

