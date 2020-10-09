Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Citigroup from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. TD Securities raised shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Clarkson Capital increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$17.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.69.

Shares of TSE TECK.B traded up C$0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$18.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,378,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,729. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.19. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.15 and a 1 year high of C$23.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.