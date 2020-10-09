Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Citigroup from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. TD Securities raised shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Clarkson Capital increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$17.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.69.

Shares of TSE TECK.B traded up C$0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$18.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,378,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,729. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.19. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.15 and a 1 year high of C$23.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

