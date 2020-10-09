Tecsys (TSE:TCS) PT Raised to C$38.00

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) had its target price lifted by Laurentian from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TCS. Cormark upped their price target on Tecsys from C$33.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tecsys from C$24.50 to C$34.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of TSE:TCS opened at C$33.55 on Monday. Tecsys has a 52-week low of C$13.23 and a 52-week high of C$35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.67 million and a P/E ratio of 119.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$27.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.28 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tecsys will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions that equip growing organizations with industry-leading services and tools to achieve operational greatness. Tecsys’ solutions are designed to create clarity out of the complex supply chain challenges that organizations face with increases in scale, customer expectations and inventory.

