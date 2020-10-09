Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $400.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen raised Tesla from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $272.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $187.80 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Tesla from $442.00 to $377.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $218.18.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $425.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $394.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,109.17, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $502.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $417.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.37.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total transaction of $1,382,611.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total transaction of $378,362.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at $17,527,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,008 shares of company stock worth $79,505,133. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $201,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 18.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

