Tether Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Tether token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009038 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, Trade By Trade, Binance and Iquant. In the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $15.63 billion and approximately $43.76 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00257025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00037721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00091184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.75 or 0.01514264 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00156060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009156 BTC.

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 16,025,579,134 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,607,823,972 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

Tether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, C2CX, MBAex, ChaoEX, OOOBTC, DragonEX, ZB.COM, BtcTurk, EXX, QBTC, BigONE, B2BX, Gate.io, OKEx, Poloniex, FCoin, Sistemkoin, Binance, Liqui, CoinBene, Bittrex, Bibox, BitForex, TOPBTC, IDAX, Upbit, DigiFinex, Coinut, Iquant, Cobinhood, Bit-Z, CoinTiger, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Kryptono, UEX, BitMart, Instant Bitex, Exmo, Kucoin, Huobi, Trade By Trade, LBank, TDAX, Kraken, CoinEx, IDCM and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

