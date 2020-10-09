Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TCBI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.35.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $37.75 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.16.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.89). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $280.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, CEO Larry L. Helm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,997.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 279.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 26,506 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 294,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 76,089 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 115,586 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,440 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

