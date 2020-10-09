TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TFF Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ TFFP opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $402.40 million and a P/E ratio of -5.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $18.82.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFFP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,268,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 856,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 277,300 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

