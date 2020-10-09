TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TFI International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.89.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $47.10 on Monday. TFI International has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $803.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

