TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA’s (TGSGY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TGSGY. Danske cut TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DNB Markets cut TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGSGY remained flat at $$12.50 on Friday. TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $32.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.91.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA provides geoscientific data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multi-beam data.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.