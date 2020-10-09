The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 20.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. The Boeing accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $713,677,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,531 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 372,990.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,152,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $470,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,767 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $504,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.36. The company had a trading volume of 421,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,808,459. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $378.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.82) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of The Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.39.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

