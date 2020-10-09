The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,501 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 24.4% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 40.2% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $460,724,000 after purchasing an additional 79,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded The Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Edward Jones raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.39.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.35. 401,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,808,459. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.78 and a 200-day moving average of $160.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $378.70.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.82) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -10.1 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.