The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $51.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SCHW. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.21.

NYSE SCHW opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 500.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

