The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.58.

Several research firms recently commented on HAIN. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Truist upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.85. 1,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,789. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.90.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.