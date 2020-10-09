The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Trimmed by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 472,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,951,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,420,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,222,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 35,929.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 144,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after acquiring an additional 143,716 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

PG traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $141.62. The company had a trading volume of 90,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,494,320. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.86. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $350.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.