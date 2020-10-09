The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $676.76

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $676.76 and traded as high as $722.80. The Sage Group shares last traded at $714.20, with a volume of 1,525,954 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on SGE. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 545 ($7.12) price target (down from GBX 555 ($7.25)) on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 637 ($8.32).

The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 727.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 677.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

