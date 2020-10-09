The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHYF. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Shyft Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.68. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.39 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 23.59%. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth $92,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

