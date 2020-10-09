Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) will post $16.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $21.24 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $12.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $82.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.67 million to $112.36 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $126.83 million, with estimates ranging from $73.93 million to $207.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, insider Brett K. Haumann sold 25,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $457,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,844.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 17,103 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $307,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,252 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBPH traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.95. 7,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,416. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

