Thingschain Achieves Market Capitalization of $48,160.70 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Thingschain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded up 24.9% against the dollar. Thingschain has a market cap of $48,160.70 and approximately $1,763.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00047369 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,071.30 or 0.99981713 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001444 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000345 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00149995 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00024868 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

