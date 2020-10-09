Thisoption (TONS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $108,468.00

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Thisoption token can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00008884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thisoption has a total market cap of $217,885.08 and approximately $108,468.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thisoption has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00257134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00091793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00037670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.06 or 0.01516850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00156265 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,362 tokens. Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Thisoption Token Trading

Thisoption can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

