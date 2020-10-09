Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Purchases $13,790.76 in Stock

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $13,790.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 8,572,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,175,942.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tiptree alerts:

On Wednesday, October 7th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,852 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $14,516.68.

On Monday, October 5th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 5,655 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $27,992.25.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $13,958.94.

On Monday, September 28th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $14,099.09.

On Friday, September 25th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,483 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $12,017.72.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,483 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $11,545.95.

On Friday, September 18th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 1,555 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $7,806.10.

On Monday, September 21st, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 4,038 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $20,109.24.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 1,555 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $7,790.55.

On Monday, September 14th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 1,555 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $7,868.30.

NASDAQ TIPT opened at $5.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.57. Tiptree Inc has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.19 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tiptree by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tiptree by 119.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Tiptree by 9.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tiptree by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.