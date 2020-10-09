TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark lowered shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

BLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research raised shares of TopBuild from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.85.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $183.53 on Monday. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $186.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.63.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.49. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $646.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $820,819.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,617.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Kuhns sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $42,807.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,616.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,234 shares of company stock worth $3,332,977 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 16.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 75.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 112.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

