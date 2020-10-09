Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 82.99% from the stock’s previous close.

TXG has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$25.25 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torex Gold Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.09.

TSE TXG traded up C$1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$20.22. The company had a trading volume of 568,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,212. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 91.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.23. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.79 and a twelve month high of C$25.52.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$151.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.98, for a total transaction of C$274,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$360,669.82.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

