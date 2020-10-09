TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 241.68, a quick ratio of 241.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $44.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.58 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg acquired 91,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $821,784.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 501,082 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,359. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 86.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 25.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

