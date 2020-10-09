TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSLX. Raymond James lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TPG Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.56.

TPG Specialty Lending stock opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. TPG Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.02.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.54%.

In other TPG Specialty Lending news, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 1,500 shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $26,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,661.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judy S. Slotkin purchased 7,500 shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $138,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,265 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

