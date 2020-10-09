TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSLX. Raymond James lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TPG Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.56.

TPG Specialty Lending stock opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. TPG Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.02.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.54%.

In other TPG Specialty Lending news, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 1,500 shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $26,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,661.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judy S. Slotkin purchased 7,500 shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $138,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,265 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.