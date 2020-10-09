Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $602.02

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Tracsis Plc (LON:TRCS) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $602.02 and traded as low as $560.50. Tracsis shares last traded at $565.00, with a volume of 44,591 shares.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Tracsis in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $166.17 million and a P/E ratio of 31.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 612.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 602.51.

About Tracsis (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The company offers operations and planning systems, including rolling stock and crew planning and optimization tools; and information management and performance reporting software.

