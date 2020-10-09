Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $602.02

Tracsis Plc (LON:TRCS) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $602.02 and traded as low as $560.50. Tracsis shares last traded at $565.00, with a volume of 44,591 shares.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Tracsis in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $166.17 million and a P/E ratio of 31.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 612.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 602.51.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The company offers operations and planning systems, including rolling stock and crew planning and optimization tools; and information management and performance reporting software.

