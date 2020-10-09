Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $138.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.70.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $149.22 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $155.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 175,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 66.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 20,470 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Tractor Supply by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.