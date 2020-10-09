Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Tractor Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.70.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $149.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $155.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,055,000 after buying an additional 157,206 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,493,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,004 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 25,080.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,475,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,400 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,100,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,599,000 after purchasing an additional 269,315 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,890,000 after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

