TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) Shares Gap Up to $0.33

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.37. TransAtlantic Petroleum shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 335,790 shares changing hands.

Get TransAtlantic Petroleum alerts:

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 753,838 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,755 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.21% of TransAtlantic Petroleum worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.