Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) in a research note published on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TBIO. William Blair initiated coverage on Translate Bio in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Translate Bio from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Translate Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Translate Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TBIO opened at $14.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.29. Translate Bio has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $28.09.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 393.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Translate Bio will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 88,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $1,318,209.04. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 83.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Translate Bio by 7.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Translate Bio by 20.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

