Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $111.15

Trifast plc (LON:TRI)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $111.15 and traded as low as $103.00. Trifast shares last traded at $103.00, with a volume of 68,644 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 208 ($2.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.01, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $140.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 103.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 111.20.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

