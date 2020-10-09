Trillium Therapeutics’ (TRIL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRIL. Zacks Investment Research raised Trillium Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Shares of TRIL opened at $15.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.23. Trillium Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $16.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 346,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 399,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 229,500 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $928,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,211,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

