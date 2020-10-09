Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TMQ opened at $1.75 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.74.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMQ. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

