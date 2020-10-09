Tripio (TRIO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $509,620.00

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Tripio has a market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $509,620.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tripio alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019936 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00041975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.53 or 0.04937242 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00056825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032050 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a token. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tripio is trip.io

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.