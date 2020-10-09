Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Receives $28.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.10.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TBK shares. DA Davidson upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $875,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 24.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBK stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.45. 1,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.51 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.28. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.49 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

