TRON Price Reaches $0.0260 on Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Exrates, Indodax and LBank. During the last seven days, TRON has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $1.87 billion and approximately $1.28 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00257025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00037721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00091184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.75 or 0.01514264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00156060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009156 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kryptono, Liqui, IDAX, CoinEx, DigiFinex, Stocks.Exchange, Kucoin, Neraex, LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi, Koinex, Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tokenomy, RightBTC, Bitbns, YoBit, OKEx, Livecoin, Gate.io, Zebpay, CoinFalcon, Coindeal, Mercatox, Coinrail, Indodax, LBank, Ovis, Cryptomate, BitForex, Huobi, Allcoin, Upbit, BitFlip, Binance, CoinTiger, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Exrates, OpenLedger DEX, Bithumb, ChaoEX, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, Coinnest, Bitfinex, DDEX, WazirX, OEX, Braziliex, Liquid, Bit-Z, CoinBene, Fatbtc, Hotbit, Exmo, Rfinex, Tidex, Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, OTCBTC, DragonEX, HitBTC and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

