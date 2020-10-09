Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Tronox alerts:

TROX has been the topic of several other reports. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Tronox from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.38.

TROX stock opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. Tronox has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Tronox had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tronox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth $592,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth $553,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 306.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tronox by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tronox (TROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.