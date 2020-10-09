TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 5,173 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,560 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.7% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,213,038,000 after buying an additional 2,283,447 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after buying an additional 471,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,313,715,000 after buying an additional 1,667,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,337,453,000 after buying an additional 1,251,930 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.74. 1,277,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,441,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,593.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.29 and its 200 day moving average is $193.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

