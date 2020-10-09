TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 379 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $497,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.79 on Friday, hitting $194.38. 24,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,362. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.53. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $199.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

