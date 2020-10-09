TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.69.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.96. The company had a trading volume of 192,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,815,451. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

