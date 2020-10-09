TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 190.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 388,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,710 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.5% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank Trust raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 704,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,511,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.87. 443,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,212,566. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average is $48.09.

