TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $16.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,139 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $16,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,776,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,911,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,821,000 after buying an additional 716,930 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,380,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,977,000 after buying an additional 561,105 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,516,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,041,000 after buying an additional 93,356 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $75,460,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.54. 91,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,006. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.00 and its 200-day moving average is $112.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

