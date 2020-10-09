TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 1,444.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 27,591 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.11. The company had a trading volume of 40,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,245. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.43. iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $37.09.

