TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $2.86 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,258,910. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotia Howard Weill lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BofA Securities raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

