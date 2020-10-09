TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $5.48 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 588.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.9% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.7% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 57.7% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 17,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.02. 1,742,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,309,953. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $303.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.