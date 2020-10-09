TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $7.97 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,992,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,572,000 after acquiring an additional 774,602 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,146.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after acquiring an additional 145,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $134.68. 214,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,795,525. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.95 and a 12-month high of $139.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.06.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

