TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,466.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,666,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $322.22. 6,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,774. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $340.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

