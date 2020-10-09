TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Makes New $19.88 Million Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 171,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,879,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,023,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 622.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 15,985 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 113,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,077,000 after buying an additional 250,546 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $115.22. The stock had a trading volume of 20,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,665. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.56.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.