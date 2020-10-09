TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 3,814 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $347.77. 195,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,001,922. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.27. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.