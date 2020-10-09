TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 554 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 33.9% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.98.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,791 shares of company stock valued at $9,347,989 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.12. 675,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,656,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.55 and its 200 day moving average is $229.59.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

